Pak upscaled 'ceasefire violation' in last few days: Indian Army sources

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Pakistan has increased the instances of 'ceasefire violations' in the past few days, sources in the Indian Army said on Friday.

"Pakistan has upscaled 'ceasefire violations' both in terms of weapon and area in the last few days. The immediate aim by Pakistan appears to show Kashmir as a potential flashpoint to seek world attention," sources in the Indian Army said.



The sources added that with the United Nations (UN) sessions scheduled for today, Pakistan can play the victim card with the hope that 'escalating ceasefire violations may invite due attention'.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is all set to hold a closed consultation session to discuss the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The session started at around 10 am, according to the UN time table.

According to Sputnik, the session was requested by China, which is a permanent member state of the UNSC, after India abrogated Article 370. The article gave special status to people of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

