Pak values relations with EU: FM Qureshi

The Pakistan-EU relationship has strengthened steadily over the years and is pursued through sound institutional mechanisms and dialogue processes, Qureshi said on Wednesday while hosting a working luncheon for the bloc's ambassadors to the country

Islamabad, Jan 21 (IANS) Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Islamabad greatly valued its relations with the European Union (EU), which are based on shared values and common objectives of peace, prosperity and development.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said that Qureshi highlighted the importance of economic and cultural diplomacy and called for deeper engagement between the two sides in these spheres, the statement added.

Talking about the anti-Covid measures adopted by the Pakistani government, Qureshi said that the smart lockdown strategy to save lives and secure livelihoods has turned out to be successful and also led to an increase in economic activity in the country including exports.

The global community must come together to combat the virus and should realize that nobody is safe till everyone is safe, the statement quoted Qureshi as saying.

During the meeting, the ambassadors underscored the importance of closer engagement on EU-Pakistan relations and regional and international issues.

--IANS

ksk/