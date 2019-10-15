Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K

The firing from Pakistani side was reported from Qasba and Kirni sectors in Poonch district. "Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing of small arms and mortars at around 9.30 a.m. Indian forces retaliated befittingly," said an official.

There were no injuries or casualties from the incident till reports came in.

Ceasefire violations by Pakistan are at a five-year high in the year 2019. There have been more than 2,300 instances of ceasefire violation till date this year as compared to 1,629 instances in 2018.

As per the Indian Army, the high number of ceasefire violations is linked to attempts by Pakistan to push terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir under the covering fire. Intelligence reports have revealed that terrorists of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba have been kept in waiting along the LoC to be pushed into the Indian territory, whenever they sense a chance.