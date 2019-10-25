Pak violates ceasefire in Kupwara, homes damaged

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 25 : Homes of several people were damaged in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday.

The homes were damaged in Tumna and Riddi village in west Kupwara.

It was immediately not known if there was any loss of life in the firing incident.



On Thursday, Pakistan Army violated ceasefire in the Tangdhar sector of the Kupwara district.

Earlier on October 20, two Indian soldiers and a civilian were killed in a provoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Tangdhar sector.

After this, the Indian Army had launched an attack using heavy firepower on the terrorist camps based in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) region.

The ceasefire violation from Pakistan Army was started to push infiltrators into the Indian side, according to the sources.

