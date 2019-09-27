Pak violates ceasefire on LoC ahead of Modi's UN speech

The ceasefire violation took place in the Nowshera sector in Rajouri district on Friday morning when Pakistani forces fired small arms and mortars, said Indian Army sources.

No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Instances of ceasefire violations by Pakistan from across the LoC have increased ever since India withdrew special status to Jammu and Kashmir by revoking Article 370 of the Constitution. Army sources said the violations are an attempt by Pakistan to push infiltrators across the LoC into India.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under unprecedented security cover since August 5 when India withdrew special status to the state. Friday's ceasefire violation incident comes ahead of the 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York where Modi and Imran Khan are scheduled to deliver speeches on the same platform. India has accused Pakistan of resorting to cross-border terrorism by helping terror outfits set up bases within its territory and has also maintained that the political developments in Jammu and Kashmir are its internal matter. Pakistan on the other hand has alleged that India has committed human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir by imposing a communication blockade.