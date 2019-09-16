Pak violates ceasefire on LoC

The ceasefire violation was reported from the Balakote block in Mendhar sector at around 10.30 p.m. on Sunday.

"The ceasefire violation was unprovoked and was initiated by Pakistan. Pakistan forces fired small arms and carried out intensive shelling with mortars. Indian Army retaliated to the befittingly," said an official.

Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that Pakistan had resorted to more than 2,050 unprovoked ceasefire violations so far this year in which 21 Indians have been killed.