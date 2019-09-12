Pak virtually rules out 2nd consular access to Jadhav

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said they would keep trying to see that the ICJ judgement which was in India's favour, is fully implemented.

"The judgement of the ICJ was in our favour... We will keep trying that judgement of the ICJ is fully implemented. We would like to remain in touch with the Pakistani side through diplomatic channels," said Kumar at the weekly media briefing.

"These things are being discussed through diplomatic channels and that is where I would like to leave it at this point of time," he added.

Earlier, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Dr. Mohammad Faisal, replying a media query, said in Islamabad, "There is no second meeting planned". He also refused to "share any further details" of the September 2 meeting between Jadhav and Indian Charge d' Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia in a Pakistani sub jail. After the meeting, the MEA said that Jadhav appeared to be under "extreme pressure" to parrot a false narrative to bolster Pakistan's claim that he was an Indian spy. Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. India approached the ICJ against the death sentence and also denial of consular access to Jadhav. On July 17, the ICJ ordered Pakistan to grant consular access to Jadhav and also continued stay on his execution, as well as "effective" review of the death sentence.