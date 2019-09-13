Pak weakening day-by-day, on verge of splitting into 5-6 parts: RSS Indresh Kumar

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Indresh Kumar on Friday said that Pakistan is getting weaker "day-by-day" and is headed towards another partition - this time into five-six parts.

Kumar stated that Pakistan is not the same as it was in 1947 or 1971 and was on the verge of splitting.

"Pakistan was formed after partition... It was again divided in 1971. Today it is moving fast towards dividing into five-six parts - Pashtunistan, Balochistan, Sindh want to break away. If this will continue then analysts say that after some time Pakistan can fall after being divided," Kumar told ANI.He further claimed that India has declared that Aksai Chin and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to it. "The Army has said that will hoist our national flag there... People have started saying put an end to slogans that Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir, otherwise they will begin saying that without Lahore India is incomplete."Earlier in the day Indresh Kumar had asked the audience gathered here to hear him on 150 birth anniversary of Gandhi and Hindi diwas."Before 1947, Pakistan was not only world map, I believe it will not be on world map again. And it can so happen that we will celebrate Bapu Jayanti and Hindi diwas in Lahore, do you agree?"The RSS leader underlined that Pakistan's internal conditions and policy will eventually make the country crumble."Pakistan will not be able to handle its internal economic, social, political and spiritual condition. That's why I said that Pakistan is becoming weak day by day," he added. (ANI)