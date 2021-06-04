Pakistan: 1 killed, 28 injured as bus falls into ditch after gunmen open fire

Punjab [Pakistan], June 4 (ANI): A driver was killed and 28 women suffered injuries when the bus they were travelling in plunged into a ditch after unidentified gunmen opened fire at them in Pakistan's Punjab province.



The unidentified assailants attacked the bus when women were on their way to a factory in the country's northwest Haripur district from Hassan Abdal early Friday morning, Muhammad Haider, an emergency official of the state-owned emergency rescue service Rescue 1122 in the city, told Xinhua.

The bus fell into a deep ditch when the driver of the vehicle lost control over it after sustaining gunshot injuries, killing him on the spot, the rescue official said.

The injured women have been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment in Hassan Abdal.

Local media quoted hospital sources as saying that five women are in critical condition, and efforts are being made to save their lives.

Following the incident, police officials and rescue teams immediately reached the scene, cordoned off the area and started rescue activities. (ANI)