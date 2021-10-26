  1. Sify.com
  4. Pakistan: 11 killed, 15 injured in Kohat Shia-Sunni clash

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Tue, Oct 26th, 2021, 15:25:03hrs
Representative image. (Photo Credit - Reuters)

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 26 (ANI): At least 11 people were killed and 15 injured in a Shia-Sunni clash in Kohat Division's Kurram District on Monday.

The clashes between the two groups took place over the cutting of trees in disputed mountain forests, according to a reliable source.
"So far 11 people have been killed in cross-firing from both sides and 15 injured," said the source.
Heavy weapons were used and fighting has continued since yesterday. Police have been deployed and a jirga is also being held to restore peace.
Pakistan is facing rising sectarian violence, with armed Sunni groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan often attacking gatherings of Shias, who make up some 20 per cent of the country's overwhelmingly Muslim population. (ANI)

