Pakistan: 13 killed, 32 injured in road accident on highway near Sukkur

Sukkur [Pakistan], May 20 (ANI): At least 13 people were killed and over 32 others injured when a passenger bus turned turtle in Sukkur district of Pakistan's southern Sindh province on Wednesday night.



The bus was traveling from Multan to Karachi. Most of the passengers were reportedly asleep at the time of the accident, reported Geo News.

The condition of several injured is said to be critical. The dead and injured include women and children. They have been shifted to Civil Hospital, Sukkur and Taluka Hospital Pano Aqil, reported Geo News.

According to rescue officials, an emergency has been declared in Sukkur and Rohri hospitals. All passengers trapped in the bus have been evacuated.

The overturned bus was lifted by a crane after a rescue operation by locals, including the district and motorway police, reported Geo News. (ANI)

