Pakistan: 5 terrorists killed in security operation in Quetta

Quetta [Balochistan], July 6 (ANI): Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday said five terrorists were killed during a security operation in Quetta city of Balochistan province.



Terrorists fired upon law enforcement agencies and the CTD forces during a security operation carried out at the outskirts of Quetta, The Geo News reported citing a CTD spokesperson.

The CTD claimed that weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists

This comes as Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had said on Monday that he is deliberating to "hold talks with insurgents" in Balochistan and blamed the previous administration for lack of development in the country's largest province.

Incidents of violence have been rising in Balochistan, including the recent blast at Quetta Airport Road, which injured six persons. (ANI)

