Pakistan adds 554 new Covid cases, 12 deaths in a day

The overall tally of the infected people climbed to 1,266,204 across the country, said the NCOC, the department leading Pakistan's campaign against the pandemic, Xinhua news agency reported.

Islamabad, Oct 20 (IANS) Pakistan added 554 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

A total of 28,312 people died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, including 12 patients who lost their lives to the pandemic over the last 24 hours, the NCOC said.

Pakistan's southern Sindh province has been the worst hit with a total of 466,432 cases, followed by eastern Punjab province where the virus was detected in 438,271 people.

Over the last 24 hours, 977 patients have recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,212,687, said the NCOC.

