Pakistan: Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Gwadar put on complete lockdown for 15 days

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 26 (ANI): Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases due to Delta variant, the administration in Gwadar on Friday imposed a complete lockdown in the entire district for next 15 days.



All shops, hotels and restaurants will be completely closed for the next two weeks starting July 25, according to the official notification. However, all essential shops would be allowed to function, reported Gulf News.

During the next two weeks, all tourists and visitors are prohibited from entering Gwadar - known for its scenic seashore and emerging as a tourist destination with recent developments under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

All leisure facilities including parks, beach spots and playgrounds will also remain closed in Gwadar, a port city in southwestern Balochistan province, reported Gulf News.

Since many residents depend on fishing for their livelihood, the officials have announced that a limited number of fishermen would be allowed as per an agreement with the fishermen association.

However, only those fishermen who are vaccinated would be allowed to go for fishing. All fish markets would also remain closed during this period.

On July 23, Pakistan passed over more than 1 million cases of COVID-19 becoming the 30th nation to pass this grim milestone.

The country recorded at least 3,752 new cases during the last 24-hour period, a sharp increase of more than 900 cases from a day earlier.

President Arif Alvi on Monday urged the masses to 'get serious' about the sharp increase in Covid-19 cases - fuelled mostly by the spread of the Delta variant - and to comply with the SOPs to mitigate the virus' spread, reported The Express Tribune.

"Alarming. 3752 new Covid patient's y/day. Get serious people of Pakistan," President Alvi said on Twitter. (ANI)

