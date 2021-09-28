Pakistan announces restrictions for unvaccinated citizens

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 29 (ANI): Pakistan on Tuesday announced restrictions for its unvaccinated citizens in an effort to ramp up inoculations to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a media report said.



Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that the restrictions on unvaccinated people would be applicable from October 1 -- so only two days remain for people to get their coronavirus shots, Pakistan's Geo TV reported.

The NCOC is the country's top forum which heads Pakistan's COVID-19 response.

Several restrictions have been imposed on unvaccinated people by the authority.

From next month, unvaccinated people can not enter restaurants, marriage halls, shopping malls and would not be allowed to travel domestically or abroad. The body has also barred unvaccinated people from being part of an educational institute's staff.

Asad Umar, NCOC chief, said that the decision was taken during the body's meeting on Tuesday.

Last week, the NCOC -- over the observance of a decline in the transmission of the disease in districts where the prevalence of disease was high -- decided to lift additional restrictions in five districts of Punjab and one district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to Geo News. (ANI)

