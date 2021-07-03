Pakistan anti-graft body summons Punjab CM's aid in Shehbaz Sharif assets beyond means case

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 3 (ANI): Pakistan's anti-graft body National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar's Principal Secretary Tahir Khursheed in a probe against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif in a case related to accumulating assets beyond means worth Rs billions, said the report.



According to The News International, Tahir Khursheed is the officer who had turned an approver for NAB in the Ashiana Housing case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif and senior bureaucrat Fawad Hassan Fawad.

As per call up notice served on Khursheed (also known as 'TK' in bureaucratic circles), he has been asked to appear in person before the NAB Lahore on July 8 at 11 am.

The NAB has asked Tahir to bring details of inherited properties with a complete record of movable and immovable properties held/owned/acquired/purchased/sold/disposed of by him and his family members.

He has been further asked to provide details of investments and shares owned by him and his family members in different companies. The NAB has directed Khursheed to bring details of his tax records submitted to the FBR, asset declaration performas submitted to the department and details of bank accounts of his and his family members.

It has been alleged in a complaint against Tahir that during his tenure as Secretary Transport, he made billions through illegal means, granting contracts to persons of his choice and sharing the amounts in profits and made assets much beyond his known source of income.

Citing sources, the publication recorded that the bureau have informed that a regular investigation has been started against the bureaucrat and letters have been sent to FBR and other departments directing them to provide details of assets. (ANI)

