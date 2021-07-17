Pakistan Army blames Afghanistan crisis for escalating terrorism in country

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 18 (ANI): Pakistan is witnessing a growing number of terror incidents and attacks on security forces in the country due to the developing security situation in Afghanistan, said the Pakistani Army.



In an interview with a Pakistan news channel, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar claimed that there is no organised terror infrastructure.



"These recent events definitely have a relation with the situation developing on the other side [in Afghanistan]," Dawn quoted Iftikhar as saying.

Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified their offensive against civilians and Afghan security forces with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.

Last week, the Afghanistan government had said that the fall of key dry ports has disrupted exports and imports, imposing negative impacts on the country's economic activities.

Recently, the Taliban claimed they have captured the main border crossing with Pakistan, in southern Kandahar province. As the Taliban continue to take control of more and more territory, Pakistan has been accused to provide support to the terror organisation.

Further, in seized towns, residents have reported that the Taliban swiftly returned to their harsh interpretation of Islamic rule putting restrictions on girls' education and stopping women from leaving their homes.

Pakistan, which shares over a 2,600 km long border with Afghanistan, fears that intensification of violence in the war-torn country can have a spillover effect pushing refugees into Pakistan.

In recent days, concerns have been raised over a security vacuum in Afghanistan amid the US pullout.

Recently, Pakistan National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf had said that the situation is bad and out of Pakistan's control."

Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Office had said that some 5,000 terrorists belonging to the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were posing a threat to its security from their "sanctuaries" in the neighbouring country.

"The assertions of the Afghan side are contrary to facts on the ground and various reports of the United States, which also corroborate the presence and activities of over 5000-strong TTP in Afghanistan," the Pakistan Foreign Office had said last month. (ANI)

