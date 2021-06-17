Pakistan Army chief directs country's military to maintain preparedness on borders with India, Afghanistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 17 (ANI): Pakistan's Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Bajwa has said that the country's Army should maintain "high standards of operational preparedness" along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Pakistan-Afghan border, in view of the "evolving geo-strategic milieu".



These comments came on Tuesday during the two-day 78th Formation Commanders' Conference that was held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, which saw the participation of the country's corps commanders, principal staff officers and all formation commanders, The News International reported.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the army's top brass evaluated the current "geostrategic environment and challenges to (Pakistan's) national security".

"Forum was also briefed on the cutting edge technologies being harnessed to modernise Army's outfits besides up-gradation of logistics infrastructure corresponding to emerging operational imperatives," said the Pak's military media wing.

"COAS laid special emphasis on maintaining high standards of operational preparedness along the LOC/Working Boundary and Pakistan-Afghanistan international border in the wake of evolving geo-strategic milieu," it added.

Last month, the Pakistan Army had expressed concern about the recent cross-border firing incidents along the Afghan border area.

"Taking serious note of the recent cross border firing incidents from Afghanistan and regrouping of terrorist leadership/outfits across, forum expressed hope that Afghanistan soil will not be used against Pakistan," the ISPR had said in a tweet.

This statement came after Army Chief Bajwa chaired a meeting with the country's top army brass at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. (ANI)

