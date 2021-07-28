Pakistan Army continues to support Taliban, Al Qaeda along Afghanistan border

The Taliban with the help of the Pakistani Army has intensified attacks in the Nangarhar Province and captured some security check posts in border districts of Achin and Pacher wa Agam. Hesarak, Sherzad, Pacher wa Agam, Deh Bala (Hska Mina), Achin, and Surkhrod Districts have seen an increase in Taliban attacks.In the wake of rising casualties among Taliban cadres and its affiliates, including Al-Qaeda, a number of injured terrorists have been relocated to Quetta city for medical treatment in the Jailani Hospital. Likewise, some terrorists injured in clashes with Afghan security forces in the Spin Boldak area were also admitted to the DHQ Hospital in the Chaman district.On July 27, some Afghan Taliban fighters were also brought to Hayatabad Medical Complex, Peshawar for medical treatment.There have also been reports of the Taliban establishing its prison in Khak-e-Safid District of Eastern Farah Province in which Afghan security personnel and civilians are being held captive.On July 17 the militants had targeted two security guards of a prominent pro-Government religious Ulema Maulvi Khudaidad Saleh, in Hairat city.Earlier, in a meeting in Akowa Khattak, Pakistan, the representatives of the ISI, Taliban, Haqqani Network in the presence of LeT leader Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi had plated terror operations in 22 Afghan Provinces.Meanwhile, the security situation in Spin Boldak remains uncertain with both sides claiming control of the District. Afghan security officials claimed to have killed Deputy Commander of the Taliban in Spin Boldak, Mullah Mujahid Nizami and Commander of the Taliban Red Brigade, Hafiz Saidq.On their part, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) Special Forces conducted an operation on July 26 in Surkh Rod District of Nangarhar Province killing and Taliban and injuring 6 others.Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, during his visit to Nangarhar Province on July 22 held a security meeting in which the decision to form a security belt around Jalalabad city to fight and push Taliban militants was taken.Significantly, the Daikundi-based Shia cleric, Ayatullah Wahizada issued a fatwa motivating people to raise arms against Taliban.On July 26, The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) released its Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict Report (Jan-July 2021) on Afghanistan.The Report documented 5,198 civilian casualties (1,659 dead and 3,524 wounded), flagging a 47 per cent increase over the corresponding period in 2020, including a doubling of female casualties. The figures post the commencement of the US/NATO withdrawal (May and June 2021) were 783 dead and 1,609 wounded, the highest ever for these months since UNAMA started documenting civilian casualties in 2009. The Taliban rejected the report's findings as "biased". (ANI)