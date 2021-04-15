Pakistan bans radical Islamist party TLP, to move SC for its dissolution

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 16 (ANI): After banning the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), under the country's anti-terrorism law, the federal government of Pakistan is now set to move to Supreme Court for dissolution of the radical Islamist party that caused violent protests this week following the arrest of their leader, The Express Tribune reports.



After banning the party, the federal government circulated a summary for the dissolution of TLP on April 16, saying the matter would then be taken to the country's apex court.

"We tried our best to solve the issues (with TLP) through negotiations but they had extremely dangerous intentions and weren't agreeing to go back on their agenda for April 20 (march)," Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said.

A notification was issued on Thursday after the federal cabinet approved a summary to ban the party, saying that "Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan is engaged in terrorism, acted in a manner prejudicial to the peace and security of the country."

"Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 11B(1) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, the Federal Government is pleased to list Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan in the First Schedule to the said Act as a proscribed organisation for the purposes of the said Act," the notification said, as quoted by Dawn.

On Wednesday, Rashid Ahmed had announced that the religiopolitical outfit would be banned under Rule 11(b) of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997. Rashid had said the Punjab province government had recommended a ban on the organisation, for which a summary was sent to the federal cabinet.

He said TLP leaders used to come to all rounds of talks with the government after issuing instructions to their workers regarding road closures.

"They were more prepared than us but today we have decided that [a] ban on TLP [will be placed] and this file is going to the cabinet for the approval from today," the minister had said.

The TLP is protesting against the arrest of their leader Saad Hussain Rizvi, who was taken into custody earlier this week, and blasphemous caricatures published in France. The protests have turned violent and several casualties have also been reported.

The demonstrators have demanded that the French ambassador be sent home and import of goods from that country should be banned, as reported by Dawn.

According to media reports, the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government signed an agreement with the TLP in November last agreeing to expel the French Ambassador.

The TLP launched a massive protest in November last year against the cartoons but dispersed after the agreement with the government to expel the Ambassador by February. The deal was extended until April 20. (ANI)

