Pakistan becomes 30th country with over one million COVID-19 cases

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 23 (ANI): Pakistan on Friday surpassed the grim milestone of one million COVID-19 cases, becoming the 30th country with this huge caseload.



Pakistan reported 1,425 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the countrywide tally of positive cases to 1,000,034, reported Geo News.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that 11 new deaths were recorded in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll to 22,939.

The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 53,623, while 923,472 people have recovered in Pakistan, NCOC said, reported Geo News.

According to the NCOC, 25,215 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and the positivity ratio was below 6 per cent. The current positivity rate stands at 5.65 per cent and the total number of cases are 1,000,034.

The NCOC reported the grim milestone exactly two months after Pakistan's tally of positive cases crossed 900,000. (ANI)

