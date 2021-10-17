Pakistan blacklists Chinese company for forged documents

The state-owned subsidiary of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) blacklisted the firm over allegations of preparing and submitting forged documents to the department concerned during the bidding of a project, Dawn has learnt.

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Pakistans National Transm­ission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has blacklisted a Chinese firm and barred it from participating in all tenders process for a month, Dawn reported.

"(The Chinese firm) is hereby blacklisted and barred from participating in all NTDC bidding/tender process with immediate effect for a period of one month on account of submitting forged and fake documents," reads a letter issued a couple of days ago from the office of the NTDC general manager.

"However, this office order will have a prospective effect in terms hereof and shall not be applicable on the existing contracts under execution (if any)," the letter, titled ‘Blacklisting of the Chinese Firm for procurement of insulator hardware assemblies.

Copies of the letter have also been sent to the NTDC managing director (MD), chairmen of the Water and Power and Development Authority and Pakistan Engineering Council, the MDs of National Engineering Services Pakistan and Public Procurement Regulatory Authority, the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee chief operating officer (CEO) as well as the CEOs of all power distribution companies.

--IANS

san/ksk/