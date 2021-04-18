Pakistan clashes: First round of talks between police, TLP fails

Lahore [Pakistan], April 18 (ANI): The first round of talks between Pakistan police and leaders of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) which has been protesting across the country following the arrest of its chief, has failed.



The talks come amid the ongoing clashes across Pakistan. Leaders of now proscribed TLP said they will hold a conference soon.

At least three TLP supporters were killed and many injured, including policemen on Sunday in an operation launched by police in Lahore. Police used bullets, tear gas on the protesters at Lahore Markaz.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that his government believes in talks, but it will not be blackmailed by anyone, Samaa Tv reported.

"The operation in Lahore was conducted over the kidnapping of police and Rangers personnel," Chaudhry said on Twitter.

Chaudhry's statement came after two supporters of TLP were killed and 50 injured in a clash with the Lahore police.

TLP supporters "brutally tortured" a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Punjab province of Pakistan and took him along with four other officials hostage.

Protests by TLP supporters erupted in major cities across the country after their chief Saad Hussain Rizvi was arrested and blasphemous caricatures published in France.

The violent protests resulted in several casualties across the country.

They have demanded that the French ambassador be sent home and import of goods from France should also be banned, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

