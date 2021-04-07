Pakistan considers Afghan Taliban as reliable anti-India element, US Congress report

Kabul [Afghanistan], April 7 (ANI): Pakistan views the Afghan Taliban as a friendly and reliable anti-India element in Afghanistan.

As per a new report by US Congress, Pakistan's security establishment, fearful of strategic encirclement by India, continues to support the Afghan Taliban, reported Daily Outlook Afghanistan.



The report published by the Congressional Research Service (CRS) said that Pakistan played an active, and by many accounts negative, role in Afghan affairs for decades.

"Pakistan's security services maintain ties to Afghan Taliban group, most notably the Haqqani Network," the report said.

"Despite official Pakistani leadership's statements to the contrary, Islamabad may view a weak and destabilised Afghanistan as preferable to a strong, unified Afghan state (particularly one led by an ethnic Pashtun-dominated government in Kabul; Pakistan has a large and restive Pashtun minority)," according to the report.

The report also said that given the outsized role that US support plays in bolstering the Afghan government, many experts warn that a full-scale US withdrawal and/or aid cut-off could lead to its collapse and perhaps even to the reestablishment of formal Taliban rule over some or all of the country, reported Daily Outlook Afghanistan.

It said that the Taliban are in a stronger military position now than at any point since 2001. (ANI)

