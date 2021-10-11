Pakistan conspiring against India to disrupt peace in Kashmir Valley: Ravinder Raina

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): The BJP President of Jammu and Kashmir Ravinder Raina on Monday said that the terrorists and Pakistan have conspired against Jammu and Kashmir as the Narendra Modi government has accelerated development projects in the UT. He also attacked the former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and said that she always speaks the 'language' of separatists.



"The way the Modi government at the Centre has accelerated development work in Jammu and Kashmir and brotherhood and unity is getting stronger, the terrorists and the supporters of Pakistan are trying to conspire against J-K to derail the development process and disrupt peace in the Valley," Raina said to ANI.

Citing the dastardly attacks on the civilians and the killing of five soldiers in the recent terrorist attacks in the Valley, the BJP leader "appreciated the bravery of the soldiers and said that they have thwarted every conspiracy of Pakistan and terrorists."

Slamming Mehbooba Mufti over her tweet on farmers' protest earlier in the day, Raina alleged that Mufti always talks about Taliban, Pakistan, Lashkar, Jaish and Hizbul Mujahideen and always speaks the language of Separatists. She always tries to break society by inciting hatred in society.

Earlier today, a junior commissioned officer (JCO) and four soldiers of the Indian Army have been killed during a counter-terrorist operation in J&K's Rajouri sector in the Pir Panjal ranges, informed sources.

"A junior commissioned officer (JCO) and four soldiers have been killed in action during a counter-terrorist operation in the Rajouri sector in the Pir Panjal ranges," sources said. (ANI)

