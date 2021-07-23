Pakistan: COVID-19 cases surge, active caseload over 50,000 amid Eid celebrations

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 23 (ANI): The coronavirus situation is worsening in the country with each passing day as Pakistan reported 52,752 active virus cases on the second day of Eid ul Adha.



As per the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) statistics from Thursday morning, 40 deaths were reported from coronavirus in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, while 2,158 new positive cases were recorded in the country, reported Geo News.

According to the NCOC, 34,216 tests were conducted yesterday and the positivity ratio remained over six percent. The current positivity rate stands at 6.30 per cent.

The death toll due to disease in the country has now reached 22,928 and 922,929 patients stand recovered from the infection, reported Geo News.

Coronavirus has cast a pall on Eid ul Adha celebrations for a second consecutive year, as Muslims across Pakistan celebrate the religious festival.

Eid celebrations in the country, which will last till Friday, come at a time when a steady rise in COVID-19 cases has been witnessed and the threat of the Delta variant looms large, reported Geo News.

Owing to the potential of Eid becoming a super spreader event -- and a probable cause for the fourth wave -- the government had urged the nation to scale back on gatherings. (ANI)

