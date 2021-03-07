Pakistan Democratic Movement chief dares Imran Khan to take trust vote from masses

Sukkur [Pakistan], March 7 (ANI): The chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Maulana Fazlur Rehman, on Sunday rejected Prime Minister Imran Khan's vote of confidence, terming it without any constitutional or legal validity, and dared him to take trust vote directly from the nation, reported The News International.



Speaking at a press conference, Fazlur said that the vote of confidence is initiated by the President, but the session summoned by the President on Khan's call has no legal or Constitutional validity.

"A President sends the motion for the vote of confidence on the knowledge of the dwindling strength of the Prime Minister in the Senate and this does not involve summary by the fake Prime Minister," said the PDM chief.

"The PDM does not recognise today's session nor does it recognise the fake Prime Minister," added Fazlur.

He said, "we know who knocked at the doors of the Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) to ensure they caste vote in favour of Imran Khan."

He also reprimanded Imran's party (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) ruffians attack on the press conference of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders on Saturday where former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Senator Musadiq Malik, PML-N Marriyum Aurangzeb PML-N Sr Vice President Ahsan Iqbal were physically attacked and harassed.

Fazlur termed it shameful, calling it an attack on the entire opposition alliance.

Agitated over harassing of the PML-N leaders, Fazl said we can show a stronger reaction against the government. He warned if the PDM retaliated there will be no space left for PTI leadership to escape. Fazl said the PTI ruffians attacked decent leaders and dared the prime minister to take trust vote directly from the nation, reported The News International.

Moreover, the PDM chief said it is ironic that Imran Khan talks about the state of Madina, but goes to China to praise their system and in America sings praise for theirs, reported The News International.

Further, Fazlur said that arresting or harassing his party members by (National Accountability Bureau) NAB does not affect him. He warned NAB officials not to harass or victimise the opposition members. He said the NAB would be abolished by the next elected government.

Earlier also the opposition had levelled charges against the NAB of committing grave human rights violations, custodial deaths, and of being used by Khan's government to weaken the PDM. (ANI)

