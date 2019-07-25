Pakistan doesn't actively promote Yoga or International Day of Yoga: Shripad Naik

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Pakistan government neither actively promotes Yoga nor endorses the UN Resolution proclaiming 21 June as the International Day of Yoga (IDY), government said in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

"The government of Pakistan does not actively promote yoga or the International Day of Yoga. It did not endorse the UN Resolution proclaiming 21 June as the International Day of Yoga," Ayush Minister Shripad Naik said in Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question by AIADMK MP A Vijayakumar.

However,he added that the High Commission of India in Islamabad organized events to mark Yoga day in which several prominent Pakistani citizens participated.Replying to a question on the number of countries which have joined in the International Yoga day celebrations, the minister said that no data is maintained on the number of countries joined in the celebration as the participation on IDY is on a voluntary basis.Vijayakumar also sought the details of the number of activities or events proposed for International Yoga Day 2019, to which Naik said: "Ministry of AYUSH has the mandate of being the Nodal Ministry for the observation of International Day of Yoga and it encourages other Ministries to observe International Yoga Day in a befitting manner."He also added that the main event of Mass Yoga Demonstration for the observation of 5th IDY was held at Prabhat Tara Ground, Ranchi, Jharkhand on June 21, 2019. (ANI)