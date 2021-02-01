Pakistan hikes petrol price by Rs 2.70 per litre

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan led-government on Sunday increased the price of petrol by up to Pakistani Rupees 2.70 per litre.



"The federal government increased the price of petrol by up to Rs 2.70 per litre for the next 15 days of February 2021," ARY News reported citing Pakistan's Ministry of Finance.

Prime Minister Imran Khan approved Rs 2.70 per litre increase on petrol and Rs 2.88 per litre on diesel.

Meanwhile, the price of kerosene oil is increased up to Rs 3.54 per litre while the rate of light diesel was jacked up to Rs 3 per litre.

According to ARY News, the new petroleum prices from February 1 will be - petrol: Rs 111.90, diesel: Rs 116.07, kerosene oil: Rs 80.19, and light diesel: Rs 79.23. (ANI)

