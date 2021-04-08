Pakistan: Hindu girl abducted from Larkana

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 8 (ANI): A 22-year Hindu girl Arti Bai was kidnapped from Ali Gohar Abad locality, in Larkana on Saturday.

Arti Bai's Father Dr Namo Mal said that his daughter went missing on Saturday, April 3rd after she left home for the beauty parlour located in Resham Gali where she is working. The father added that, when Bai failed to return home, he suspected that she might have been abducted and has asked police to recover her, reported Daily Times.



The news of abduction was also confirmed by The Rise News Twitter handle. "Hindu girl has been abducted from Larkana," tweeted The Rise News.

The family of Arti Bai is worried about her safety and are stunned by her mysterious disappearance.

Abductions and kidnappings of minorities in Pakistan is used as a tool by the state to silence the oppressed. It has been a long stain on Islamabad's human rights record.

Pakistan has been repeatedly slammed by the international community for not taking stringent measures to protect its minority communities, despite the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan vowing to protect them on numerous occasions. (ANI)

