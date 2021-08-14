Pakistan Independence Day: Rangers, BSF exchange sweets at Attari-Wagah border

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], August 14 (ANI): Pakistan Rangers and Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday exchanged sweets at Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar, Punjab on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan.



"As per the long-standing traditions, security forces of the two sides exchange sweet on special occasions. These traditions help maintain peace and prosperity on the border. Today, Pakistan Rangers shared sweets on their independence day at Attari-Wagah border," BSF commandant Jasbir Singh told reporters on the border.

"We will also gift sweets to them tomorrow," he added.

A day ahead of India's independence, Pakistan is celebrating its 75th independence day amid strained ties with New Delhi. Even after the declaration of a ceasefire agreement earlier this year, things have not gone well between the two sides amid the crisis situation in Afghanistan.

Earlier this month, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai had said the government's consistent position has been that India desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan and is committed to addressing issues, if any, bilaterally and peacefully in an atmosphere free of terror, hostility and violence.

"The onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive atmosphere by taking credible, verifiable and irreversible action to not allow any territory under its control to be used for cross-border terrorism against India in any manner," he had said. (ANI)

