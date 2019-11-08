Pakistan invites Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for Kartapur Corridor inauguration

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Pakistan has invited spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, which connects Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab.

"The opening of the Kartarpur Corridor and promotion of religious tourism also coincides with your objective of Violence-Free World," the invitation letter sent to Ravi Shankar read.



The Kartarpur Corridor is set to open on Saturday and both countries are set to hold ceremonies to mark the occasion.

The three-km corridor will allow Sikh pilgrims direct access to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, where Guru Nanak Dev passed away in 1539.

The corridor will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib.

The inauguration ceremony for the Corridor on the Indian side will also be held on Saturday.

The foundation stone for the Kartarpur Corridor was laid on the Indian side on November 26, 2018. Two days later the foundation stone was laid on the Pakistani side. (ANI)

