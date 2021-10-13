Pakistan, Iran discuss Afghanistan, bilateral ties

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 13 (ANI): Iran chief of General Staff of Armed forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, and Pakistan Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza held talks on Wednesday during which they discussed Afghanistan and ways to increase cooperation in defence, security and counter-terrorism.



A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Major Gen Bagheri and Gen Raza also discussed other areas of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation and the prevailing regional environment -- in particular Afghanistan, Geo News reported.

"They dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and pledged to continue to forge deeper ties," the military's media wing said.

According to the statement, both sides highlighted the need for common borders to be "borders of peace and friendship".

The visit by the Iranian military leader "marks a new stage in strengthening the military, defense and security relations between the two brotherly countries", Gen Raza added.

The visiting dignitary, meanwhile, "lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism", the statement said (ANI)

