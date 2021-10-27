Pakistan is a state of mind, a mental disease: Singhvi

In a tweet on Wednesday Singhvi said, "Pakistan is a state of mind... a mental disease... And regardless of 'stature', anyone suffering from the disease displays common symptoms - be it Masood Azhar or Waqar Younis!"

Singhvi was commenting on noted cricket commentator Harsha Bhoghle in which he mentioned that Younis statements are disappointing, "For a person of Waqar Younis' stature to say that watching Rizwan offering namaz in front of Hindus was very special to him, is one of the most disappointing things I have heard. A lot of us try hard to play such things down and talk up sport and to hear this is terrible," Bhogle had tweeted

Former India cricketers Venkatesh Prasad, Aakash Chopra, on Tuesday slammed former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis for his controversial statement that opener Mohammad Rizwan offering namaz "in front of Hindus was very special to him".

Rizwan, who emerged as the protagonist in Pakistan's historic win over India at the ICC World T20, had offered Namaz during the drink's break in Dubai. A video of Rizwan offering 'namaz' during the drinks break of the match on Sunday went viral.

In a conversation with Shoaib Akhtar and Pakistani journalist, former Pakistan bowling coach Waqar said that Rizwan performing Namaz during the match was a special moment for him.

"Sabse ache baat jo Rizwan ne ki. Usne ground mein khade hoke Naamaz padhe, hinduon ke beech mein...So that was really something very very special for me. (What I liked the most is what Rizwan did. He stood in the middle of the ground and read the prayers, in front of the Hindus)," Waqar was quoted as saying by Arya News.

Waqar's remark did not go down well with fans and has irked a few former Indian cricketers too.

Reacting to his remarks, former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad called Waqar a shameless man.

"Hinduon ke beech me khade hoke namaaz padi, that was very very special for me - Waqar. Takes jihadi mindset of another level to say this in a sport. What a shameless man," tweeted Prasad.

--IANS

