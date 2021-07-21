Pakistan: Karachi man arrested for harassing woman

Karachi [Pakistan], July 21 (ANI): A Karachi man was arrested on Tuesday for harassing a woman in Sharah-e-Faisal area while she was travelling in a rickshaw.



As per Geo News, the woman posted a video of her ordeal on Facebook that was widely shared on social media, after which the police had to take action against the culprit.

After posting the videos on Facebook, the woman appealed to the masses to share them as much as possible so that authorities could take action.

In the video, the culprit could be seen chasing the woman while riding a motorcycle. Some of his accomplices were also with him, riding on different motorcycles.

As seen in the video, when the woman in question started filming the man as he continued to follow her, he lost his cool and started yelling at the woman, hitting the rickshaw with the motorcycle, and threatening the driver to stop the rickshaw.

He continually asked the woman to stop filming him. As the driver stopped the rickshaw near a traffic police check post, the culprits fled the scene, reported Geo News.

According to police, the arrested accused is identified as Mohammad Hamza Mughal, who is a resident of the Umar Colony in Karachi.

The incident comes amid the annual report of State of Human Rights in Pakistan released by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) for the year 2020 that has set alarm bells ringing over the plight of women in the country. (ANI)

