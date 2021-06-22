Pakistan: Lawmaker from Imran Khan's party questions own govt's federal budget

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 23 (ANI): Major (Retd.) Tahir Sadiq, a lawmaker from Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), raised questions on his own government's federal budget, asking how will the ruling party overcome the Rs 3 trillion deficit.



"How will you cover the deficit, which has amounted to over Rs 3 trillion? Will you impose new taxes or obtain more loans?" asked Sadiq during a session of the National Assembly, Geo News reported.

The PTI MNA (Member of National Assembly) said that a group of 'unelected people' had 'surrounded' Imran Khan and do not seek change. He also asked how can such people bring about change when they failed in their bid to muster popular support and win an election.

"If bureaucracy and corruption are not controlled then we [PTI] will not be able to win the next elections," Geo News quoted Sadiq.

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin presented the budget 2021-22 in front of Parliament, where he said that the government targeted 4.8 per cent growth.

The finance minister was greeted by jeers from the Opposition benches, with members shouting slogans and taunting the finance minister by laughing loudly as he praised PM Imran Khan's economic initiatives.

Recently, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman lashed out at the ruling government, terming the country's budget a 'pack of lies'.

