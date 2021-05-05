Pakistan logs 119 new Covid deaths

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 4,113 new Covid cases, pushing the tally to 8,41,636, the news international reported.

Islamabad, May 5 (IANS) Pakistan on Wednesday reported 119 new Covid fatalities, taking the toll to 18,590, according to the official data provided by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The positivity ratio in Pakistan stands at 9.17 per cent, while the number of active cases is reported at 84,480 and the nationwide recoveries at 738,727.

Until now, 2,87,643 Covid cases were reported in Sindh, 1,21099 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,2776, in Balochistan and 76,696 in Islamabad.

Furthermore, 4,687 people have died in Sindh, 3,466 in KP, 239 in Balochistan, 698 in Islamabad, and 107 in GB.

