Pakistan: Maulana Fazl will soon lead funeral prayers of 'puppet govt', JUI-F leader tells Fawad Chaudhry

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 6 (ANI): After Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry took a jibe at Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah on Saturday said that his party chief will "soon lead the funeral prayers of this "puppet" government, apparently referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government.



Noting that his "responsibilities" as a religious leader include conducting nikah proceedings and solemnising marriages, Hamdullah said, "Maulana Fazlur Rehman also leads funeral prayers, may it be political funerals or otherwise", reported Geo News

He went on to say that Fazl will "soon lead the funeral prayers of this puppet government".

Taking a jibe at the divided cabinet of Imran Khan, Hamdullah said, "the cabinet comprises those who are dual nationality holders, akin to being 'aadha teetar aadha batair (half partridge and half quail)'".

Fawad Chaudhry earlier advised Fazl to stick to solemnising marriages instead of getting into politics while addressing a media briefing in Lahore.

He said that Fazl, who is also the chief of the Opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement, should solemnise marriages. "He is not cut out for politics." (ANI)

