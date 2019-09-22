Pakistan may split into pieces: Rajnath

"You can see they're getting discouraged. Pakistan PM comes to PoK and says 'countrymen don't go to India-Pak border'. I say it's good because if they do, they would not be able to return to Pakistan. They should not commit the mistake of repeating 1965 and 1971," Rajnath said at a "Jan Jagran Sabha" (public awareness meet), organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Patna.

"If they (Pakistan) repeat it, they would have to think what would become of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Human rights violations are committed against Balochs and Pashtuns there. If it continues, no power will be able to protect Pakistan from getting further divided into pieces," he said.

Speaking at the event, aimed at creating awareness among people on abrogation of Article 370 and 35a. "Article 370 was a 'nasoor' (wound) in the Constitution, which bloodied our heart and our Kashmir, the heaven on the earth," he said. "Everyone dreams and says they don't become a reality. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has displayed that we too dream, but with eyes wide open. And our dream became a reality," he said. The Defence Minister said the biggest factor that gave birth to terrorism in Kashmir was Article 370 and 35A. "The terrorism has bloodied Kashmir. Let's see how much courage Pakistan has and how many terrorists it could produce?" he said.