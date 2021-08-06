Islamabad [Pakistan], August 6 (ANI): Pakistan's National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf on Friday said that his country was concerned about the evolving security situation in Afghanistan, adding that peace in the war-torn country was in the best interests of both Washington and Islamabad.



"We are concerned about the current situation in the country," he stressed during a press conference in the US capital after holding discussions with senior Biden administration officials, including NSA Jake Sullivan, reported The News International.

He also defended Pakistan over the accusation of assisting the Taliban, by saying that Afghanistan has been shifting the blame for its failures on the neighbouring country.

"I came here on Prime Minister Imran Khan's directives to figure out a political solution to the Afghan imbroglio," Moeed Yusuf said, reported Dawn further.

In a recent development, Taliban attacked Nangarhar Province and captured some security check posts in border districts of Achin and Pacher wa Agam Hesarak, Sherzad, Pacher wa Agam, Deh Bala (Hska Mina), Achin, and Surkhrod Districts have seen an increase in Taliban attacks.

Meanwhile, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with his Pakistani counterpart Moeed Yusuf in Washington and discussed issues regarding regional security, including the urgent need for a negotiated political settlement to the Afghan conflict.

This meeting between the two NSAs holds significance in the backdrop of mounting violence in Afghanistan. Despite the fast-approaching August deadline of US and NATO troops' withdrawal, the negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban are not moving forward. (ANI)

