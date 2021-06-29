Pakistan: Multiple cylinder blasts take place in Lahore's Barkat market

Lahore [Pakistan], June 29 (ANI): Multiple cylinder blasts took place on Tuesday at Lahore's Barkat Market, days after a terror attack in the city killed three people, ARY News reported.



According to rescue sources, the gas cylinders blew up one by one at the market, making it difficult for anyone to go near the spot.

"So far 10 cylinders have exploded," they said, adding that at least one person has sustained burn wounds in the incident.

At least 12 vehicles and multiple shops have been damaged in the incident as per initial assessment as nearby shops in the Barkat Market have been vacated over fears of further damage.

The rescue, police, and district administration have cordoned off the surrounding area and efforts are underway to douse the fire, reported ARY News.

Cylinder blasts are being reported frequently in the country, mainly owing to the use of substandard products.

Last week, a powerful blast in the Pakistani city's Johar Town near criminal mastermind Hafiz Saeed's home killed three people and injured 24 others, including a police constable.

Following the blast, a car mechanic was taken into custody on Saturday for his involvement in the blast. Sources said intelligence agencies arrested the technician for modifying the interiors of the car that was used in the blast. "He has been shifted to an unknown location," Geo News quoted a source as saying.

A rickshaw and motorcycles parked nearby were completely destroyed by the blast, the police said. The site of the blast was cordoned off with a bomb disposal squad collecting evidence.

Hafiz Saeed's residence remained safe, but many other houses and shops falling within a 100 square feet radius of the blast site were damaged. (ANI)

