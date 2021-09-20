Pakistan must recognise Taliban govt, insists PDM chief Fazlur Rehman

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 20 (ANI): Pakistan should recognise the Taliban government at the earliest to help ensure a stable country in the neighbourhood, said country's opposition leader and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.



"We should recognise the Taliban government at the earliest to cooperate in efforts being made for ensuring a peaceful country and a stable (governance) system in Afghanistan," Dawn quoted Fazlur Rehman as saying while citing Geo News TV.

This comment comes as the international community and UN agencies are keeping a close eye on the Taliban and its conduct in the troubled country. Some are even slamming the initial policy decisions taken by the outfit that goes against the rights of the minority and women.

The opposition leader argued in favour of recognising the Taliban government, saying when China and Russia were taking interest in establishing ties with the new Afghan rulers, then they should also maintain its contacts with the outfit.

"We have historic relations with the Afghan people and we should help them in introducing peace and a stable system there." He added that recognising the Taliban government is like recognising Afghanistan.

Last Saturday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan informed that his government has started negotiations with the Taliban to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

His remarks came following the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting held in Dushanbe, where SCO members thoroughly discussed issues associated with Afghanistan.

This week, members of the international community are set to meet at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Leaders and other participants are slated to hold discussions on this crisis. (ANI)

