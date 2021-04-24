Pakistan offers support to India amid COVID-19 surge, says Foreign Minister Qureshi

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 25 (ANI): As a gesture of solidarity, Pakistan has offered relief and support to India in the wake of the current wave of COVID-19, said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday.



"As a gesture of solidarity with the people of India in the wake of the current wave of COVID19, Pakistan has officially offered relief & support to India, including ventilators, Bi PAP, digital X ray machines, PPEs & other related items. We believe in a policy of Humanity First," Qureshi wrote in a tweet.

Spokesperson for Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in a tweet said, "As a gesture of solidarity with the people of India in the wake of the current wave of COVID-19, Pakistan has offered to provide relief support to India including ventilators, Bi PAP, digital X ray machines, PPEs and related items."

"The concerned authorities of Pakistan and India can work out modalities for quick delivery of the relief items. They can also explore possible ways of further cooperation to mitigate the challenges posed by the pandemic," the Spokesperson said.

While on Saturday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his solidarity with the people of India amid the "dangerous" second wave of COVID-19.

"I want to express our solidarity with people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID19. Our prayers for speedy recovery go to all those suffering from pandemic in our neighbourhood and world," Khan wrote in a tweet. (ANI)

