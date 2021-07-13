Pakistan: Oppn stages protest against Imran Khan govt over discrimination in allocation of funds for PoK

Gilgit [PoK], June 14 (ANI): Pakistan's main opposition parties, including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday, staged a protest against the Imran Khan government for discrimination in the allocation of funds for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) region.



PPP workers staged protests in Gilgit, Skardu and Ghanche for discriminatory fund allocation for the development of the region in the Budget 2021, reported Dawn.

Also, a protest sit-in was staged in Gahkuch, the district headquarters of Ghizer, on the call of Nawaz Khan Naji of Balwaristan National Front and Ghulam Mohammad of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, against the disparity in allocation of funds.

The party workers blocked roads, including the Karakoram Highway, by burning old tyres and chanting slogans against the government and the Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan.

Opposition leader in the GB Assembly Amjad Hussain Advocate insisted discrimination in allocation of funds was unacceptable. He said the opposition members had been ignored in fund distribution. He threatened that if the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government (Imran Khan) did not review its policy then they would extend the protest, reported Dawn. (ANI)

