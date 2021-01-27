Pakistan opposes new UNSC permanent seats

Since the start of the negotiations, member states have remained divided over the details. The G-4 states have suggested to expand the Security Council by at least 10 seats (six additional permanent and four non-permanent members). While Uniting For Consensus (UFC) group, comprising of Italy and Pakistan, opposes any addition to the list of permanent members.



"It would make the Council less representative, less effective and more divided and will diminish the right of the vast majority of the UN membership to serve to the Council," the UFC maintained.



UFC has proposed a new category of members - non-permanent members with longer duration in terms and possibility to get re-elected.



"UFC proposal to add 11 new non-permanent seats would redress the deficit of equitable representation in the Security Council, as it accommodates the interests of all groups," said Akram.



"In 1945, there was one non-permanent seat for 8 member states, today there is one non-permanent seat for 19 member states. A third of the UN members have never served on the Council. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, for example, is only the second Small Island Developing State (SIDS) to ever serve on the Council," Akram added.



The Security Council is currently composed of five permanent members - Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States and 10 non-permanent members elected to serve for two years.

--IANS

hamza/kr