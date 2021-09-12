Pakistan Opposition condemns threats to top poll body by ministers in Imran Khan's government

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 12 (ANI): Pakistan's opposition parties have strongly condemned the Imran Khan-led government after the leaders of the ruling party threatened the country's Chief Election Commissioner over electronic voting machines.



The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith (MJAH) President Senator Prof Sajid Mir said many federal and provincial ministers began hurling threats at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) soon after it rejected the electronic voting machines (EVMs), The News International reported.

They added that ministers' threats to set the ECP on fire were such aggression that even the military dictators did not exhibit during their rule. Moreover, they warned that it was naked aggression against one of the main institutions of the country, and could prove disastrous for the already suffering democracy and the democratic institutions of Pakistan, the publication reported.

Both the leaders decided to hold the PDM public meeting in Faisalabad'a Dhobi Ghat on October 16, which would be hosted by Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith.

They also appointed MJAH political affairs Nazim Chaudhry Kashif Nawaz Randhawa as convener of the public meeting, who had started preparing for the arrangements for the event, The News International reported.

It further reported that both the leaders lamented that the Imran Khan government was bent upon making sure that it should put in place enough apparatus to rig the coming elections under legal cover. (ANI)

