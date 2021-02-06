Pakistan opposition leaders oppose ordinance to hold Senate elections via show of hands

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 7 (ANI): Leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) - the 11-party opposition alliance on Saturday opposed the government's move to hold Senate elections via a show of hands.



In a meeting between PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz, it was agreed that the procedure for Senate elections can not be changed without a constitutional amendment, reported Geo News.

According to sources, Maryam Nawaz said that it will be known in the Senate election who is standing with whom, and also did not reject the option of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On the other hand, Rehman said that the PDM will approach the court over the matter if required.

During a press conference, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari voiced similar concerns, saying that an amendment can only be brought about through the parliament, Geo News reported.

Bilawal questioned the need to promulgate an ordinance when the matter is sub judice and vowed not to let the government "violate the sanctity" of the secret ballot in the Senate elections.

This comes after Fazlur Rehman on Friday announced that all opposition parties have decided to contest the Senate elections together and will not contest against each other's candidates.

"Our candidates will be jointly decided," said Rehman during a press conference, which was held after an important meeting of the alliance where several strategies, including participation in the Senate elections and the long anti-government march on March 26 were discussed, reported Geo News.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce the schedule for the upcoming Senate elections on February 11. (ANI)

