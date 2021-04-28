Pakistan: People in Balochistan resort to panic buying of oxygen cylinders amid spike in COVID-19

Balochistan [Pakistan], April 28 (ANI): The rising fear of increasing COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has triggered panic buying among citizens in Balochistan, who are purchasing and storing oxygen cylinders as the third wave of the coronavirus intensifies.



As per sources in several markets, the sale of oxygen cylinders in Balochistan has spiked dramatically due to rising cases of the coronavirus, reported Geo News.

Fearing the virus, a large number of people have bought and saved oxygen cylinders, which has led to a shortage in markets across several cities in the province and led to an increase in prices overall.

The price of a large cylinder has soared from Rs 17,000 to Rs 25,000 in a month, while the price of an oxygen cylinder has risen from Rs 8,000 to Rs 15,000, Geo News reported citing market sources.

Furthermore, the oxygen cylinders that were refilled for Rs 500 previously are now being refilled for Rs 800 after the surge in demand from consumers.

Meanwhile, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on Tuesday announced that no examinations will take place in the country until June 15 in view of the surging COVID-19 infections in Pakistan.

On Monday, Pakistan's total cases of COVID-19 infection crossed the 800,000-mark and the death toll from the coronavirus has reached 17,329.

The federal government has also warned they will be forced to impose a complete lockdown in the country if the current positivity rate of cases" COVID-19 cases continues in the coming week. (ANI)

