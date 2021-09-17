Pakistan 'pledges' to make 'all-out efforts' to protect Chinese citizens

Islamabad will firmly push ahead with the construction of the Pakistan-China Economic Corridor, which brings benefits to the Pakistani people, Khan said in a conversation with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe, where Wang was also attending the summit as a special representative of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Dushanbe, Sep 18 (IANS) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that his country will "severely punish" perpetrators of the Dasu terrorist attack and make all-out efforts to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens in the country.

Khan asked Wang to convey his sincere greetings to the Chinese leader and spoke highly of the important progress of the Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, Xinhua news agency reported.

He thanked China for providing Pakistan with timely and effective assistance to fight the pandemic and help the economy recover, and emphasized that the Pakistan-China friendship has been tested by the changing international landscape and cannot be disrupted by any force.

Pakistan is unwavering in its will to deepen all-around cooperation between the two countries and is not afraid of any external pressure, Khan said.

Wang conveyed the greetings from the Chinese leader to Khan, saying that China and Pakistan always understand, trust and support each other. The all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries remains iron-clad and is rooted in the hearts of both people, Wang said.

China will firmly support Pakistan's domestic and foreign policies, support Pakistan in safeguarding its national sovereignty and dignity, and support Pakistan in playing a more important role in international and regional affairs, he added.

The two sides confirmed that the 10th Joint Cooperation Committee meeting of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will be held in late September, and the 15th meeting of the China-Pakistan Joint Economic and Trade Commission will be held in October.

Khan also briefed Wang on Pakistan's position on the Afghan issue.

The two sides agreed to further strengthen strategic coordination as the Afghan situation has undergone major changes and now stands at a historical juncture, so as to jointly play an active role in stabilising the Afghan situation, combating terrorism, and maintaining regional peace.

