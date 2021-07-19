Pakistan PM congratulates Sher Bahadur Deuba, says look forward to work closely with Nepal

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 19 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday congratulated Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba who has won the vote of confidence in the reinstated House of Representatives.



He also expressed his interest in working closely with Nepal on issues of common interest.

"I congratulate His Excellency Sher Bahadur Deuba, Prime Minister of Nepal, on winning the vote of confidence from the House of Representatives. Pakistan looks forward to further deepening its cordial ties with Nepal and would continue to work closely with Nepal on issues of common interest," he tweeted.

Deuba, head of Nepali Congress Party has won with a 66 per cent majority in the Nepal parliament and set to lead the country's government till the next general elections.

Last Monday, the Supreme Court ordered Deuba to be appointed premier in place of KP Sharma Oli. It ruled that Oli, who had been in power for three years, had breached the constitution by dissolving parliament. However, Deuba still needed to win the confidence vote, under the constitution.

Deuba, who garnered a total of 165 votes out of 249 votes cast on Sunday during a vote of confidence in Nepal's Parliament late evening, would now remain the prime minister until the next general elections which are expected to be held in 2022. (ANI)

